Mobile solution Kodak Mini Shot Easy to use camera Polaroid Snap The Kodak Mini Shot offers a companion app and the ability to use it as a printer for your mobile device's camera roll images. It includes a 10-megapixel sensor, flash, auto-focus capability, as well as exposure, white balance, and gamma correction. Still, its cartridges aren't always simple to find. $100 at Amazon Pros Auto-focus, exposure, and white balance correction

Connects to smartphone via Bluetooth

Has editing in app

Prints are credit card size Cons No onboard storage capability

Hard-to-find print cartridges The Polaroid Snap is perhaps the easiest-to-use instant camera on the market and its paper is the easiest to find online and in stores. Unfortunately, it doesn't offer mobile device integration, which means you can't use it as a printer for mobile prints. $90 at Amazon Pros Includes self-timer, more camera modes

Zink paper easier to find

Includes microSD storage Cons No app or Bluetooth connection

Can't print photos stored on a mobile device

No editing capabilities

For decades, Kodak and Polaroid were the biggest names in photography. After years of struggle, both names are back in a fun way. Each now offers low-cost, retro instant cameras like the two highlighted here. However, the two differ significantly when it comes to features.

Breaking it down

In at least one area, the Polaroid Snap looks like the better choice. However, once you dig around a bit, it becomes apparent that for most folks, it's the Kodak Mini Shot that shines the brightest.

Kodak Mini Shot Polaroid Snap Cost $100 $90 Weight 8.39 ounces 7.52 ounces Dimensions 0.9 x 3 x 5.2 in 0.98 x 4.72 x 2.95 in Aperture f/2.55 f/2.8 Prints Kodak Mini 2 Photo Paper Cartridge MC Polaroid ZINK Paper microSD Max None 32GB Colors available 6 7 Self-timer No Yes Size prints 2.1 x 3.4-inch 2 x 3-inch Connects to phone Yes via Bluetooth No Compatible app Yes No Digital copies No Yes Megapixels 10MP 10MP Screen Yes, LCD No Built-in photo editing No, only through app No

The Kodak Mini Shot doesn't offer microSD capabilities like the Polaroid Snap. Because of this, you can't store photos for offline use — at least not in the traditional sense. Thanks to its Bluetooth integration, the camera offers many more features. Specially designed for smartphone compatibility, the Kodak Mini Shot Camera works with the free Kodak app for iOS and Android. In doing so, you can easily edit, share, save, and transfer images wirelessly across multiple devices.

You can also use the app to add filters, borders, and other creative goodies with ease. These aren't just the images you took with the camera; it also includes pictures stored on your mobile device. Kodak's camera is also noted for offering a 1.7-inch LCD that you can use to snap the perfect shot (the Polaroid features a pop-up optical viewfinder). The camera also takes slightly bigger photos than the Polaroid model.

The Kodak Mini Shoot Camera works with the free Kodak app for iOS and Android. The Polaroid Snap only has microSD capabilities.

The Polaroid Snap camera, besides offering microSD capability, uses Zink Paper that's also compatible with other instant cameras on the market, including the Polaroid Snap Touch and Polaroid Zip Mobile Photo Printer. This paper is easier to find in stores than the cartridges required for the Kodak Mini Shot. However, we don't find this too important since Amazon stocks both kinds of paper.

Compatible photo printer cartridges for the Kodak Mini Shot are available in packs of 20, 30, and 50 prints. Each print costs around $0.70. Zink Paper for the Polaroid Snap, meanwhile, is also available in packets of 20, 30, and 50 prints. The price for the smaller prints is around $0.60 each.

With the Polaroid Snap, you get more picture modes, including borderless normal, black and white, and vintage sepia tone, along with Polaroid border format in normal, black and white, and vintage sepia tone. However, you can add all of this in the Kodak app to your Mini Shot prints.

