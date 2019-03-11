Our pick
Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is a good combination of digital and instant camera. It shoots in three color modes and has the option to include a Polaroid frame on the print, and automatically activates flash when you need it. The Polaroid Mint also supports microSD cards up to 256GB, shoots in 16 megapixels, and prints photos out on convenient 2-by-3 inch Zink paper, so there's no messy ink.
Pros
- 16 megapixels
- microSD cards up to 256GB
- Shoots in three color modes, optional frame in prints
- Battery lasts up to 50 prints
- Has selfie mirror
Cons
- Can't store images on camera itself
- Can't print previous digital copies
- Doesn't have different scene lighting options
The Kodak Printomatic is a good option if you're on a budget. You can even plug the Printomatic directly into your computer with the Micro-USB cable to access the last three photos you took without a microSD card. But it only shoots in 10 megapixels, only supports microSD up to 32GB, has no option for frames, and you only get color and black and white options.
Pros
- Very affordable
- Can store last three photos on onboard memory
- Supports microSD cards
- Automatic flash in low light
- No frame on prints so no wasted space
Cons
- Only 10 megapixels
- Works with microSD cards up to 32GB
- Shoots in two color modes only, no frames
- Battery lasts up to 40 prints
- No selfie mirror
On the surface, the Polaroid Mint Camera and Kodak Printomatic look similar, but they're actually quite different. The better overall camera is definitely the Polaroid Mint, as it gives you more flexibility with your prints and it supports higher capacity microSD cards. But if you're on a tight budget, then the Printomatic should suffice.
Let's break it down
Both the Polaroid Mint Camera and Kodak Printomatic are small and compact, take good quality photos, and can print them out right away if loaded with 2-by-3 inch Zink paper. But there are definitely some differences between them that you should consider before making your purchase.
|Polaroid Mint Camera
|Kodak Printomatic
|Cost
|$100
|$68
|Dimensions
|3 x 0.5 x 1 in
|1 x 4.83 x 3.11 in
|Colors
|Black, blue, yellow, red, white
|Blue, green, gray, yellow, black, pink
|Megapixels
|16MP
|10MP
|Onboard storage
|No
|Last 3 photos only
|microSD card
|Yes, up to 256GB
|Yes, up to 32GB
|Different lighting modes
|No
|No
|Flash
|Auto
|Auto
|Color modes
|Color, B&W, Sepia
|Color and B&W
|Frames on prints
|Yes, optional
|None
|Selfie mirror
|Yes
|No
|ZINK paper capacity
|10 sheets
|10 sheets
|Battery life
|Up to 50 prints
|Up to 40 prints
Overall, while both cameras seem close to each other in terms of features and price, we would recommend the Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer over the Kodak Printomatic. It costs slightly more, but you get 16 megapixels, three color modes, optional frames on your prints, support for larger capacity microSD cards, and a selfie mirror to help you get the perfect self-portrait.
However, if you're on a budget, the Kodak Printomatic is a decent option. It does store the last three photos you've snapped on its onboard storage, so if you don't have a microSD card, just plug the camera in directly to your computer with the Micro-USB cable. Having 10 megapixels is still pretty good if you just want to have digital memories, and 32GB is still a lot of photos. Just be aware that you'll only be able to shoot in color and black and white, not Sepia, and there's no option for frames on your prints.
