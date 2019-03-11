Our pick Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Budget pick Kodak Printomatic Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is a good combination of digital and instant camera. It shoots in three color modes and has the option to include a Polaroid frame on the print, and automatically activates flash when you need it. The Polaroid Mint also supports microSD cards up to 256GB, shoots in 16 megapixels, and prints photos out on convenient 2-by-3 inch Zink paper, so there's no messy ink. $100 at Amazon Pros 16 megapixels

microSD cards up to 256GB

Shoots in three color modes, optional frame in prints

Battery lasts up to 50 prints

Has selfie mirror Cons Can't store images on camera itself

Can't print previous digital copies

Doesn't have different scene lighting options The Kodak Printomatic is a good option if you're on a budget. You can even plug the Printomatic directly into your computer with the Micro-USB cable to access the last three photos you took without a microSD card. But it only shoots in 10 megapixels, only supports microSD up to 32GB, has no option for frames, and you only get color and black and white options. $68 at Amazon Pros Very affordable

Can store last three photos on onboard memory

Supports microSD cards

Automatic flash in low light

No frame on prints so no wasted space Cons Only 10 megapixels

Works with microSD cards up to 32GB

Shoots in two color modes only, no frames

Battery lasts up to 40 prints

No selfie mirror

On the surface, the Polaroid Mint Camera and Kodak Printomatic look similar, but they're actually quite different. The better overall camera is definitely the Polaroid Mint, as it gives you more flexibility with your prints and it supports higher capacity microSD cards. But if you're on a tight budget, then the Printomatic should suffice.

Let's break it down

Both the Polaroid Mint Camera and Kodak Printomatic are small and compact, take good quality photos, and can print them out right away if loaded with 2-by-3 inch Zink paper. But there are definitely some differences between them that you should consider before making your purchase.

Polaroid Mint Camera Kodak Printomatic Cost $100 $68 Dimensions 3 x 0.5 x 1 in 1 x 4.83 x 3.11 in Colors Black, blue, yellow, red, white Blue, green, gray, yellow, black, pink Megapixels 16MP 10MP Onboard storage No Last 3 photos only microSD card Yes, up to 256GB Yes, up to 32GB Different lighting modes No No Flash Auto Auto Color modes Color, B&W, Sepia Color and B&W Frames on prints Yes, optional None Selfie mirror Yes No ZINK paper capacity 10 sheets 10 sheets Battery life Up to 50 prints Up to 40 prints

Overall, while both cameras seem close to each other in terms of features and price, we would recommend the Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer over the Kodak Printomatic. It costs slightly more, but you get 16 megapixels, three color modes, optional frames on your prints, support for larger capacity microSD cards, and a selfie mirror to help you get the perfect self-portrait.

However, if you're on a budget, the Kodak Printomatic is a decent option. It does store the last three photos you've snapped on its onboard storage, so if you don't have a microSD card, just plug the camera in directly to your computer with the Micro-USB cable. Having 10 megapixels is still pretty good if you just want to have digital memories, and 32GB is still a lot of photos. Just be aware that you'll only be able to shoot in color and black and white, not Sepia, and there's no option for frames on your prints.

Our pick Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Great overall camera Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer is a good overall pick for a digital instant camera. It shoots with 16 megapixels, supports microSD cards up to 256GB, and gives you flexibility with the three color modes. The only negatives are that you don't have different scene options to change the lighting, and you can't print out previous digital photos. $100 at Amazon

Budget pick Kodak Printomatic Decent budget instant camera The Kodak Printomatic is less powerful than the Polaroid Mint Camera, but it's definitely more affordable. Plus, the ability to store the last three photos you take on the camera itself is pretty cool. However, if you just want a basic instant camera that shoots in color or B&W for spontaneous moments, then this should still suffice. $68 at Amazon

