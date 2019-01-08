Instant cameras have come back in a big way in recent years. People can't help but love the retro appeal of the days were companies like Polaroid and Kodak ruled the photography world and Kodak is releasing three new products aimed to help you relive those days and print your favorite photos from your iPhone or iPad. The Kodak SMILE line was announced at CES and Kodak has begun showing off the new products at their booth. With two new instant cameras and a new instant printer, there are lots of goodies for retro-loving photographers to get excited about. Here's a quick breakdown of everything we know about the products as of right now. Kodak SMILE Classic Instant Print Digital Camera

The chunky instant print camera looks like it came straight out of the 80s, but the look and feel have been updated to blend the modern and classic style. The camera is equipped with a pop-up viewfinder, an automatic single strobe flash, and a MicroSD card slot to store your photos digitally. As for the film, the camera uses Kodak's 3.51 x 4.25-inch ZINK Sticky-Backed Photo Paper, and you can instantly print out any of the photos you take with the camera. Plus, the camera also allows you to print photos from your iOS or Android device using Bluetooth and the free companion app. Kodak SMILE Instant Print Digital Camera

This 10-megapixel Kodak SMILE Camera is a stylish camera is a much sleeker and thin design, that doesn't feature as many nostalgic touches, but has all the features you need in a small instant print camera. By using Kodak's ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology the camera can instantly print any photo you take and also has a MicroSD card. Plus, it has an LCD viewfinder display, 10-second timer, and automatic flash, helping you take the best shot possible. Kodak SMILE Instant Digital Printer