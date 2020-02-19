What you need to know
- The Kolude KD-K1 Keyhub is a keyboard and a hub in one.
- There are ports for memory cards, monitor connections, and more.
- It's available via Kickstarter.
The Kolude KD-K1 Keyhub is more than just a keyboard. It's a hub, too. Which probably explains the name, now I think about it.
The keyboard portion of this is certainly a looker. As far as keyboards go, this is one of the nicest I've come across recently thanks to those rounded, concave keys and gorgeous white backlight. Oh what I'd give for Apple's Magic Keyboard to have a backlight. You even get to choose between black and white versions, too.
The real kicker here is that hub component, though. Kolude wants you to use your keyboard as the center of your connectivity setup, whether that's a mouse, a monitor, or some form of removable storage. And there's plenty of scope for plugging things into the Keyhub, too.
You'll find no fewer than nine different holes around the back of this thing. NINE!
- HDMI
- TF
- SD
- USB 2.0
- USB 3.0 x 3
- USB-C Power Delivery
- USB-C
Unfortunately that HDMI port is only capable of 4K at 30Hz as a maximum, but it'll certainly do in a pinch.
If all of that sounds good – and it should! – you can pick up the Keyhub via Kickstarter, as spotted by Cult of Mac with delivery expected in June. Prices start at $109.
Spotify begins rolling out real-time lyrics
Spotify has finally started to roll out its real-time song lyrics feature after it announced the feature last November.
Adobe celebrates Photoshop's 30th birthday with new Mac and iPad features
It's Adobe Photoshop's 30th birthday and it's celebrating by adding new features to the iPad and Mac apps.
Apple reopens 10 more stores in China
Apple is reopening 10 more stores across China, after a period of extended closure due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
If you want to get into the wireless charging game, these are the best
You don't have to be tethered to a Lightning cable. Go wireless while charging your iPhone with one of these charging pads.