  • The Kolude KD-K1 Keyhub is a keyboard and a hub in one.
  • There are ports for memory cards, monitor connections, and more.
  • It's available via Kickstarter.

The Kolude KD-K1 Keyhub is more than just a keyboard. It's a hub, too. Which probably explains the name, now I think about it.

The keyboard portion of this is certainly a looker. As far as keyboards go, this is one of the nicest I've come across recently thanks to those rounded, concave keys and gorgeous white backlight. Oh what I'd give for Apple's Magic Keyboard to have a backlight. You even get to choose between black and white versions, too.

The real kicker here is that hub component, though. Kolude wants you to use your keyboard as the center of your connectivity setup, whether that's a mouse, a monitor, or some form of removable storage. And there's plenty of scope for plugging things into the Keyhub, too.

You'll find no fewer than nine different holes around the back of this thing. NINE!

  • HDMI
  • TF
  • SD
  • USB 2.0
  • USB 3.0 x 3
  • USB-C Power Delivery
  • USB-C

Unfortunately that HDMI port is only capable of 4K at 30Hz as a maximum, but it'll certainly do in a pinch.

If all of that sounds good – and it should! – you can pick up the Keyhub via Kickstarter, as spotted by Cult of Mac with delivery expected in June. Prices start at $109.