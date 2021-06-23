Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup will be a big departure from the 2020 and 2021 offerings, according to the often reliable Ming-Chi Kuo. In a new research note seen by iMore, Kuo says there is still the possibility that next year's devices will usher in the return of Touch ID, but inside the display rather than the traditional Home button. We won't see it be part of the side button like the current iPad Air, either.

In terms of the Touch ID sensor, Kuo says that Apple will use its own technology rather than license someone else's. Putting Touch ID into the display is something we've heard rumors of Apple working on for years, so this makes plenty of sense.

Things get even more interesting when discussing the lineup as a whole, too. Kuo's research note again says that the much-maligned iPhone mini will not be replaced next year, meaning this year's rumored iPhone 13 mini will be the last 5.4-inch model. Instead, we will see two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch models, something that Kuo says will mean the "lowest price ever for a large (6.7″) iPhone." A price of around $900 is expected, he goes on to mention.

If all this pans out, I expect the 2022 lineup to include:

6.1-inch iPhone 14

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max/Plus

6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

We still have some time to wait before we see iPhone 13 announced, but I'm already eager to see what iPhone 14 has to offer. The return of Touch ID is something we're all eager for.

For now, the excellent iPhone 12 Pro Max is still the best iPhone money can buy, of course.