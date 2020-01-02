Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new report out in which he says Apple will bring multiple new manufacturers online, some catering for the company's most popular wearables. The report came in an investment note sent to customers of investment firm TF International Securities.

MacRumors notes that Kuo has Chinese company Goertek set to begin manufacturing AirPods Pro during the first half of the year. Apple already uses Luxshare Precision for AirPods Pro production but it wants to further diversify its manufacturing pipelines to better meet what is expected to be strong demand for the new earbuds.

It isn't all bad news for Luxshare, though. It will be taking over manufacturing duties for the S-series chips that power this year's Apple Watch, likely to be named Apple Watch Series 6.

Finally, Apple will bring Chines firm BYD Electronic online as the sole company tasked with producing its iPod touch. It will be taking over from Quanta, the same company also losing out on the Apple Watch deal.

The interesting product here is iPod touch, a device that many would argue Apple hasn't given any meaningful love to in years. Maybe that's about to change.

