Apple is set to launch AirTags, new AirPods, and an unnamed augmented reality device this year. That's according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at least.

Writing in a research note shared with investors and seen by iMore, Kuo says that he expects a number of partners to benefit from Apple's 2021 lineup – a lineup that will include AirTags, new AirPods, and an AR device of some sort.

The AirTags story is one that has been around for more than a year at this point and it's clearly only a matter of time before Apple announced its Tile-like trackers. AirTags will allow users to find lost items and the accessory has been rumored for launch consistently since late 2019.

As for the AirPods rumors, a refreshed AirPods Pro-like design has also seen plenty of headlines of late, and this is another product that we can safely say will arrive sooner or later.

Finally, we have the AR device. Kuo doesn't go into detail about what that could be, but rumors of an AR headset or glasses have also been doing the rounds for a long time at this point.

All of this is to say that there might not be much that's new in this latest research note, beyond a potential launch for an AR headset that we still know little about. Kuo does note that more Apple silicon Macs are coming, but that's a given at this point.