What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new research note out that suggests Apple could launch AirTags, new AirPods, and an AR device this year.
Apple is set to launch AirTags, new AirPods, and an unnamed augmented reality device this year. That's according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at least.
Writing in a research note shared with investors and seen by iMore, Kuo says that he expects a number of partners to benefit from Apple's 2021 lineup – a lineup that will include AirTags, new AirPods, and an AR device of some sort.
The AirTags story is one that has been around for more than a year at this point and it's clearly only a matter of time before Apple announced its Tile-like trackers. AirTags will allow users to find lost items and the accessory has been rumored for launch consistently since late 2019.
As for the AirPods rumors, a refreshed AirPods Pro-like design has also seen plenty of headlines of late, and this is another product that we can safely say will arrive sooner or later.
Finally, we have the AR device. Kuo doesn't go into detail about what that could be, but rumors of an AR headset or glasses have also been doing the rounds for a long time at this point.
All of this is to say that there might not be much that's new in this latest research note, beyond a potential launch for an AR headset that we still know little about. Kuo does note that more Apple silicon Macs are coming, but that's a given at this point.
Cheers to the winners of iMore's Best of 2020!
The iMore team submitted our favorite products to launch or receive a major update in 2020 and then voted on which of these products win for innovation, technological advancements, and usability. Here are our picks for the best products of 2020.
Review: The Cricut Maker is a gateway to crafting that I never knew I had
Vinyl cutting has become a massive art in the maker community and while there are a lot of brand choices out there Cricut is one of the biggest and most trusted. We spent some time with the flagship model, the Cricut Maker, and it turns out, it's a lot of fun.
Review: Apple's HomePod mini has no right to be this loud
Apple's HomePod mini pumps out unbelievable sound for its size and price and is a truly great speaker for Apple fans and HomeKit users.
Protect your AirPods charging case... with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors? We've rounded up a cool collection of cases for your precious buds, with a style and on a budget to suit everyone.