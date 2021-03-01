Some of the 2022 iPhones will ship without a notch, instead shipping with a hole-punch display for the first time. That's according to a new report by well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a new research note picked up by MacRumors, Kup said that at least some of the 2022 iPhones will feature a hole-punch display setup that is similar to what Samsung already offers in its own flagship devices.

Kuo believes that we can expect the high-end 2022 iPhones to see the end of Face ID, although it's possible that all iPhones will go the same way if Samsung's display panel yields are sufficient to make that possible.

On the subject of the cameras that will sit inside that hole-punch screen, Kuo believes that we can look forward to autofocus making an appearance as well.

This will all come too late for iPhone 13, a device that we expect to launch in or around September this year. We've been hearing suggestions that this year's device will actually be an iPhone 12s model instead – something that makes a ton of sense if Apple will be introducing a new screen with the 2022 iPhone. Apple could easily then call that iPhone 13.