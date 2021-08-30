Kuo: iPhone 13 to get LEO satellite comms support — but maybe not

What you need to know
A new investor note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is adding support for LEO satellite communications to the iPhone 13 models, but things might have been lost in translation.
According to the original report, iPhone 13 will gain support for the LEO satellite communications thanks to a customized version of the Qualcomm X60 modem that will power it. That would allow iPhones to communicate via satellites even when outside of cell tower range. The result would be the ability to make phone calls and send text messages without the need for a cellular connection.
However, it's been suggested that things might have gotten mixed up in translation, with PCMag's Sascha Segan pointing to Globalstar's 2.4GHz zone called b53/n53. He suggests that the customized Qualcomm modem inside iPhone 13 will allow it to connect to that zone rather than any satellites.
The result would be a new ground-based LTE band rather than any iPhone connection to satellites, with Globalstar being the name that has caused confusion. It all makes sense, although we'll need to hang fire for clarification before we can be sure. It does seem unlikely that Apple could squeeze satellite communications into an iPhone without it leaking until a couple of weeks before it is due to be announced, however.
Satellite communications or not, iPhone 13 will still be the best iPhone Apple has ever sold. It isn't yet clear what the inclusion of b53/n53 could offer iPhone users, but hopefully we'll know soon enough.
