It looks like the iPhone 13 is experiencing even more popularity than the iPhone 12.

In a new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst estimates that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are experiencing as much as 15% higher demand than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In terms of the proportion of shipments and average delivery time, iPhone 13 Pro Max & Pro are 45–50% and 3–5 weeks, respectively, both higher than the 35–40% and 3–4 weeks of iPhone 12 Pro Max & Pro. Therefore, the pre-order demand for iPhone 13 Pro Max & Pro increases.

When it comes to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, however, it looks like the iPhone 12 series performed better, continuing to show the overall shift to more premium devices. Kuo still notes, however, that the overall demand of the iPhone 13 lineup is better than that of its predecessor.

iPhone 13 & mini are 50–55% and 0–2 weeks, respectively, both lower than iPhone 12 & mini's 60–65% and 1–2 weeks. Therefore, the preorder demand for iPhone 13 & mini declines. Overall, pre-order demand for iPhone 13 series is better than iPhone 12 series.

Kuo goes on to estimate that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should not experience the same supply constraints as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. The company also increased its share of pro models after experiencing more demand than it was expecting for its higher-end iPhones last year, so Kuo believes supply of this year's Pro models should stop being an issue in mid-November.

Preorders for the iPhone 13 went live on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT. It will officially release on Friday, September 24 alongside the new 9th generation iPad and redesigned 6th generation iPad mini.