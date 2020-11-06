Apple has only just gotten its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup out the door but attention is already turning to next year's announcements. We're expecting the names to follow the iPhone 13 convention and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a research note out – seen by iMore – that claims we can look forward to a lot the same, and some not so much.

Starting with what's the same, Kuo says that the new iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four screen sizes that we've become accustomed to in 2020. That isn't a huge surprise and it's probably a safe bet that the 5.4-inch, 5.1-inch, and 6.7-inch lineup is how things will be from here on out.