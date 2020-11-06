What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already turned attention to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.
- He says that the iPhone 13 models will all come in the same four screen sizes as this year.
- But iPhone 13 Pro will get a big camera upgrade.
Apple has only just gotten its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup out the door but attention is already turning to next year's announcements. We're expecting the names to follow the iPhone 13 convention and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a research note out – seen by iMore – that claims we can look forward to a lot the same, and some not so much.
Starting with what's the same, Kuo says that the new iPhone 13 lineup will consist of the same four screen sizes that we've become accustomed to in 2020. That isn't a huge surprise and it's probably a safe bet that the 5.4-inch, 5.1-inch, and 6.7-inch lineup is how things will be from here on out.
Things will change in terms of cameras, however. In terms of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Kuo says we ca look forward to improvements to the Ultra Wide camera with an f/1.8, 6P (six-elements) with autofocus set to offer improved shooting capabilities. Currently, all four iPhone 12 models feature an f/2.4, 5P Ultra Wide lens with fixed focus.
Kuo is also of the belief that in improved 5G rollout will see the iPhone 13 lineup be even more impressive with users having more of a reason to upgrade from the existing 4G models.
