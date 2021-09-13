With Apple now just a day away from the big iPhone 13 announcement we might now have a clearer picture of what storage options the new devices will be offered with. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will no longer offer a 64GB option, instead starting at 128GB for the first time.

According to a research note seen by iMore, Kuo maps out the storage options we will be choosing from when placing pre-orders later this week. If Kuo is correct, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options. As a reminder, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were made available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations this time last year.

Those looking to bag themselves an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, according to the note. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max? They came in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

Apple will hold its iPhone 13 event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 am Pacific Time. Not only are we set to see the best iPhone ever be announced but there is also the expectation of the Apple Watch Series 7 debut as well.

We'll be watching along online and covering the whole shebang here — why would you follow along anywhere else?