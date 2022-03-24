We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

No Air?

Kuo: Rumored 15-inch MacBook might not be called a 'MacBook Air'

Could we be going back to the age of the MacBook?
Joe Wituschek

M2 Macbook Air Concept ScreencapSource: Devam Jengra

What you need to know

  • Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to agree with Ross Young about a new 15-inch MacBook.
  • According to Kuo, the laptop could reach mass production by late 2023.
  • It may also drop the "Air" from the name.

Yesterday, it was reported that, along with a larger 13-inch Mac and 10-inch iPad, Apple is developing a new 15-inch MacBook Air that could launch as soon as next year. Now, it appears that the 15-inch version might not be an "Air" after all.

The original news came from Ross Young, who said that the larger MacBook Air could come as soon as 2023.

The news comes via Ross Young and DSCC's Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology report. According to DSCC's roadmaps, Apple is planning to launch a 15-inch MacBook Pro next year. While this isn't the first time we've heard about Apple possibly considering a larger MacBook Air, it is the first more concrete rumor we've heard about the possible larger MacBook.

Today, Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to say that the anticipated laptop could reach mass production by the fourth quarter of 2023. Kuo also made a prediction that the 15-inch MacBook could drop the "Air" from its name, potentially going back to the standalone "MacBook" name. The last "MacBook" was the 12-inch model that was discontinued years ago.

Predictions for Apple's potential 15" notebook in 2023:

  1. Mass production in 4Q23 if all goes to plan.
  2. Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.
  3. It might not be called MacBook Air.

Before we get a 15-inch MacBook or MacBook Air (whatever it ends up being called), Apple is anticipated to release a redesign to the MacBook Air later this year.

Macbook Air 2020 M1 Space Gray

MacBook Air with M1

Apple's newest MacBook Air is silent but deadly, a potent combination of class design and a new, ultra-fast M1 SoC.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.