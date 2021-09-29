Considering the reported problems that watchOS 7 gave Apple Watch Series 3 users, I fully expected watchOS 8 to drop support for the last remaining Apple Watch with the old design. I was certainly surprised when this past June, at WWDC, Apple announced that watchOS 8 would be compatible with the last remaining Apple Watch with the old design. While Apple has had a great history of supporting old devices with new updates, the company is usually pretty good at recognizing when tech is too old to make those updates useful. Let's face it, the Apple Watch Series 3 is past its prime. Heck, you have to reset and unpair your Apple Watch even to get watchOS 8; maybe that tech is too old. So why is Apple Watch still selling the Apple Watch Series 3? It may be because the announced Apple Watch Series 7 isn't much of an update. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Apple Watch Series 7 doesn't look overly impressive

Unfortunately, at the iPhone event this year, the Apple Watch Series 7 announcement was a big disappointment. While it does have a slightly new look with a bigger screen and thinner bezels, there wasn't much of an update to anything else. It certainly wasn't the redesign lots of Apple Watch fans were hoping for, and with no new sensors or significant features, it's easy to pass the Apple Watch Series 7 over. Not even the internals got switched around this year, as the Apple Watch Series 7 uses the same chip as last year's Series 6, meaning there won't be a significant performance bum on the Series 7 either. Sure, by default, the Apple Watch Series 7 will become the best Apple Watch once it launches, but that's because the lineup of Apple Watch lineup will consist of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 7. So, how is the lackluster Apple Watch Series 7 responsible for the Series 3 being still around? You need to look at the big picture from Apple's point of view to understand. Connecting the dots...