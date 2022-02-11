The Los Angeles Rams are headed to their second Super Bowl in four years and fourth overall when they take on the upstart Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams won their only Super Bowl title following the 2000 season when they defeated the Tennessee Titans. If you're a Rams fan, you'll want to check out these terrific iPhone cases that celebrate your team ahead of the big game. Carry it with pride as your team makes its way to a possible victory!
City of Angels: Skinit Clear Phone CaseStaff Pick
This Los Angeles Rams iPhone case features textured sidewalls for a comfortable grip and reduced slippage. This case is available for the iPhone 13 series and our other favorite iPhone models.
Bring it home: Matthew Stafford case
The Los Angeles quarterback is making his first appearance in the Super Bowl and hopes to bring the second Vince Lombardy trophy to the franchise. Design your Los Angeles iPhone case with this print and enjoy and root for your favorite quarterback.
For something different: 1972 Rams vs. Bengals Case
Fine Art America currently has a wide selection of art centered around a 1972 game between the Rams and the Bengals. It's an attractive retro look that's worth considering. It's definitely something different and another one of our favorites.
Long time pride: Vintage Art Case
Artist Joe Hamilton created this case design available in vertical or horizontal orientation. In addition, it's available in a slim (shown) and rugged case style. It offers an impact-resistant, slim profile with the design printed directly on the case and wrapped around the sides.
MagSafe compatible: Los Angeles Rams - VAMOS! iPhone Case
This durable, flexible case grips around the edges of your phone and offers MagSafe support for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. It's also available for non-MagSafe iPhones. It's also compatible with Qi-standard wireless charging. Plus, the bold logo will easily show where your team loyalty lies.
Pride: Los Angeles Football case
Finally, there's this beautiful case on Redbubble. Available in multiple styles, it shows everyone your love for Los Angeles football. It also works for the Los Angeles Chargers, so you have two chances at success each year. The minimalist design is the perfect pick for those who want to show off their team pride subtly.
A winner
The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating their second trip to the Super Bowl and the fourth for the Rams franchise. Mark this huge milestone by purchasing one or more Los Angeles Rams iPhones cases that celebrate the team. Our favorite is the Skinit Clear Phone Case, which is very well designed and looks terrific.
For something different, check out the Vintage Art Case. It's a unique take on a classic design that's both slim and protective. If you're a fan of the logo and mascot, the VAMOS! iPhone Case is another unique choice. Plus, this option offers MagSafe support for iPhone 12 and 13.
If you don't like any of the styles above, be sure to check out the more extensive selection at Redbubble and Fine Art America. You'll be happy you did as there are a lot of different designs available at both sites. If you're a Bengals fan, we've got you covered also.
