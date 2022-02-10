The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their first NFL championship as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals are in their third Super Bowl and first since 1988. Although there aren't many Bengals-specific cases on the market, there are a few. So if you're a fan, check out these terrific iPhone cases that celebrate your team ahead of the big game. Go Bengals!

A winner

The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating their third trip to the Super Bowl. Mark this huge milestone by purchasing one or more Cincinnati Bengals iPhones cases that celebrate the team. Our favorite case is the modern-designed Skinit Clear Phone Case, although we also like the Retro iPhone case. For something completely different, go with the Vintage Art Case.

If you don't like any of the styles above, be sure to check out the more extensive selection at Redbubble and Fine Art America. You'll be happy you did as there are a lot of different designs available at both sites. We also have a selection of Rams cases online if you're rooting for the other team.