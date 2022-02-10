The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their first NFL championship as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals are in their third Super Bowl and first since 1988. Although there aren't many Bengals-specific cases on the market, there are a few. So if you're a fan, check out these terrific iPhone cases that celebrate your team ahead of the big game. Go Bengals!

Skinit Bengals Iphone

Time to celebrate: Skinit Clear Phone Case

Staff Pick

This Cincinnati Bengals iPhone case features textured sidewalls for a comfortable grip and reduced slippage. This case is available for the iPhone 13 series and our other favorite iPhone models.

$20 at Amazon
Vintage Bengals

Long time pride: Vintage Art Case

Artist Joe Hamilton created this case design available in vertical or horizontal orientations. In addition, it's available in a slim (shown) or rugged case style. It's a fresh design that will turn a few heads with many asking where you got it!

$27 at Fine Art America
Who Dey

Let's hear it: Who Dey case

This case features the popular Bengals chant, "Who Dey," along with a raised front bezel for added protection, a high-gloss, scratch-resistant top coat, and dual-layer protection with a hard shell exterior and shock-absorbing interior.

$35 at Amazon
Joe Burrows iPhone case

Bring it home: Joe Burrow case

The Cincinnati quarterback is making his first appearance in this Super Bowl, and is hoping to bring the first Vince Lombardi trophy to the franchise. And you can commemorate the occasion with this case, which offers MagSafe compatibility for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, and features semi-transparent edges and full access to ports.

$22.75 at Redbubble
Cincinnati Football Iphone

Pride: Cincinnati Bengals case

We love this beautiful case on Redbubble, which shows everybody your love for Cincinnati football. You can purchase this case in various styles for all of our favorite iPhone cases. The colors are ink printed on a frosted shell surface.

$22 at Redbubble
Cincinnati Bengals Retro

Go old school: Retro iPhone Case

Here's another unique design from artist Joe Hamilton. You can use the design on any iPhone case in the Fine Art America catalog. It offers an impact-resistant, slim-profile, hard-shell case. It's truly a beautiful presentation.

$27 at Fine Art America

A winner

The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating their third trip to the Super Bowl. Mark this huge milestone by purchasing one or more Cincinnati Bengals iPhones cases that celebrate the team. Our favorite case is the modern-designed Skinit Clear Phone Case, although we also like the Retro iPhone case. For something completely different, go with the Vintage Art Case.

If you don't like any of the styles above, be sure to check out the more extensive selection at Redbubble and Fine Art America. You'll be happy you did as there are a lot of different designs available at both sites. We also have a selection of Rams cases online if you're rooting for the other team.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.