The last of "The Studio" bars at an Apple Store will finally see its end with its location relocates leaving the relic bar behind (via 9to5Mac). Back in 2005, Apple was busy expanding its bar area with available sections for the Genius Bar and iPod Bar. It then expanded the number with 'The Studio,' a help area focused on creative projects.

In the decade-plus since the launch of The Studio, Apple has slowly eradicated the extra bar systems by absorbing them into the overarching Genius Bar. However, one lone The Studio bar remained at the Apple Fukuoka store in Japan.

The Studio bar still retained much of the original design. The simple set-up featured two displays flanking the center logo that featured a 3D-esque finish.

The Fukuoka store is relocating to a new location in the Tenjin district, but The Studio bar is staying behind, marking the end of an era.

The new Fukuoka Apple store is opening on September 28.