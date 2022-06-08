Password management company LastPass has announced an update to its iPhone and iPad app that includes a new Safari Extension, adding inline autofill and password creation to the mix.

The new update, which LastPass announced via blog post, means that it is now easier to create new passwords and log in using existing ones without having to dive into the app proper. Everything is done inline, while remaining as secure as you'd expect.

The inline filling supports credit card details, addresses, and more as well as traditional passwords.