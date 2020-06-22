Apple will kick its online WWDC event off today and while it's been scaled back compared to events of the past, expectations are still high. Things have been kicked up a notch just hours before the event with anonymous Twitter leaker L0vetodream sharing details of what's coming. Starting with an iOS 14 redesign.

According to the Twitter account, Apple will be redesigning the iOS 14 Home screen to make space for widgets for the first time. It also sounds like we might be waving goodbye to the rigid grid-like interface we've been using since 2007, too.

in my dream

no rename for IOS, homepage redesigned。widgets supported, Apps alignment changed, added more app clips, something like mini applications, Incoming call for iPhone is not forced full screen. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

The claim that incoming phone calls won't take over the entire iPhone's screen anymore is worthy of a big release all on its own!

Notably, the tweet says that iOS won't be renamed to iPhoneOS, as had been suggested by Jon Prosser.

Moving on, L0vetodream also says we can look forward to an improved iPadOS Sidecar feature that will include "improved and enhanced" handwriting support.

im my dream, iPadOS redesigned sidecar, improved and enhanced hand written input. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

Over on Apple Watch, we're told that support for sleep and handwashing monitoring and/tracking will get an outing in watchOS 7 as well.

Finally, in terms of the Mac, the name macOS Big Sur is one that's already been suggested. And now it has L0vetodream's weight behind it, too.

in my dream,Mac OS big sur, redesigned the Ui, and huge update for Safari — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

We won't have to wait too long to find out how accurate all of this is, thankfully. The event kicks off very soon and you can watch the whole thing online.