We're always keeping a look out for the latest Mac Mini deals, and this is definitely a deal worth taking notice of. The latest and greatest Apple Mac Mini with the M1 Chip has dropped to $829 at Amazon. It has only dropped to this price once before, and this is the lowest we have ever seen it go. Outside of this price drop it sells for around $849 on Amazon and has been as high as $870 recently. The same version is $900 at Apple, so you know you're getting a great deal here.

The M1 chip is the present and the future of Apple devices. You're going to see it used a whole lot more as time goes on, but right now you can find it in just the latest generation of Apple devices. It's a giant leap forward in performance and it combines the CPU, GPU, and a Neural Engine designed for advanced machine learning. The CPU has eight cores and delivers 2.8x faster performance, and the 8-core GPU also steps up the graphics performance for intensive apps and games. The 16-core neural engine advances machine learning in a way that greatly improves performance.

Other specifications for the Mac Mini include 8GB RAM, unified memory that helps with multi-tasking and gives you the ability to do everything you need to do as fast as possible. It also has a 512GB super fast solid state drive that works both as storage and as just another means for making all your software load as close to instant as possible. If you've been using anything else, even an older generation of the Mac Mini, speed is going to be the one thing you notice with this new device.

You'll also get enhanced speed through the Wi-Fi 6, which gives you super fast internet connectivity. The Mac Mini includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB ports, one HDMI 2 port, two more USB-A ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port if you need an even more stable connection. It's also loaded with MacOS Big Sur with a new design and major app updates for Safari, Messages, and Maps.