Fortnite players who have been utilizing an iPad Pro are in for a big treat, as the game has just received an update that allows for the tablet to run Fortnite at 120 frames per second.

The latest update for the iOS version of Fortnite is out now, and if you happen to have the 2018 iPad Pro, you can now enable 120fps mode, which should leave your game feeling incredibly smoother and running a bit better.

However, it's important to note that enabling the mode does come at a cost, as the resolution and visual settings for Fortnite get dropped down to "medium" when 120fps mode is activated. This means you're unable to play Fortnite at its maximum settings, but the ability to utilize 120fps in a game like Fortnite might be worth the tradeoff for some players.

Epic has done a great job of making the mobile versions of Fortnite incredibly viable as a way to play the game. Alongside the 120fps addition, Epic has also added thumbtack button support on devices running iOS 13 or above. For players who don't have access to a gaming console or PC but still want to experience Fortnite, it's never been easier - or played better - than this.