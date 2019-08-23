This is turning out to be a great week for Keanu Reeves. First he saw the return of his most successful franchise with the announcement of Matrix 4. And now, he is the spotlight of the latest iTunes movie sale that offers some of his most iconic movies for just $5.

The Keanu Reeves-centric sale is a continuation of an earlier sale iTunes offered that focused on action movies. That naturally included a lot of Keanu movies.

In case you haven't noticed, he has been around for a while now. His career spans over three decades and has delivered some outstanding gems like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Johnny Mnemonic and My Own Private Idaho.

Of course, that doesn't even get to his biggest hits like The Matrix movies, Speed or Point Break. And that still leaves off a ton of movies. With this movie sale, you're going to want to pick up a Keanu movie or two just for fun. Here are some of our recommendations.

Just in case none of those struck your fancy, there's plenty more to choose from. Enjoy your time with Keanu Reeves.

