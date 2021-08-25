What you need to know
- A new Today at Apple video shows us how to take great portrait photos of pets.
- The video runs for more than ten minutes and has some great ideas.
Apple continued its online Today at Apple efforts today with the arrival of a new YouTube video that's designed to teach us all how to take better photos of our pets.
Featuring photographer Sophie Gamand and Apple's Jahmyra, the video is well worth a watch for anyone who is keen to get the best out of their iPhone's cameras — especially when trying to snap photos of pets and have an iPhone 11or later.
Check it out:
Learn how to take expressive pet portraits on iPhone with photographer Sophie Gamand and Jahmyra from Today at Apple.
Right now the huge iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best iPhone for photographers, but that's sure to change when Apple announces the iPhone 13 lineup next month. All of these tips will continue to apply with the new handsets as well.
Want to see more Today at Apple videos? Check out the official Apple YouTube channel and get your learn on!
