Launch Center Pro makes a stunning Home screen without opening Shortcuts

We've seen a huge growth in the number of people who are customizing their iPhone Home screen with the launch of iOS 14, but it isn't without its problems. Launching apps from custom icons needed Shortcuts and that was a problem because Shortcuts would open every time an icon was tapped. Launch Center Pro gets around that and, even better, it can now handle multiple app icons at once.

Although, unfortunately, Apple's own apps will still need to go through Shortcuts. Thanks, Apple.

1/ The great Home Screen customization craze of September 2020 sent us right to work on @LaunchCenterPro. With today’s update you can now create Profiles that save many custom icons to your Home Screen at once. And they don’t launch through Shortcuts! (except Apple’s apps 🙄) pic.twitter.com/X79HsEpaBD — David Barnard (@drbarnard) October 19, 2020

The process of creating your custom icons is pretty involved if you want it to be and Launch Center Pro has more than 7,000 glyphs to get you started.