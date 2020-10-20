VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

Launch Center Pro makes a stunning Home screen without opening Shortcuts

Oliver Haslam

Launch Center Pro Home Screen AppsSource: Contrast

What you need to know

  • There's a big new update out for Launch Center Pro.
  • The app and action launcher can now add multiple icons to your Home screen, complete with custom icons, at once.
  • Those icons can launch apps without first opening Shortcuts, too.

We've seen a huge growth in the number of people who are customizing their iPhone Home screen with the launch of iOS 14, but it isn't without its problems. Launching apps from custom icons needed Shortcuts and that was a problem because Shortcuts would open every time an icon was tapped. Launch Center Pro gets around that and, even better, it can now handle multiple app icons at once.

Although, unfortunately, Apple's own apps will still need to go through Shortcuts. Thanks, Apple.

The process of creating your custom icons is pretty involved if you want it to be and Launch Center Pro has more than 7,000 glyphs to get you started.

But the real magic is the way Launch Center Pro creates a custom Profile that, once installed, will add multiple custom icons to your Home screen at once. That should, in theory, make it easier than ever to switch between custom layouts.

It's almost magical!

You can download Launch Center Pro from the App Store now. It's free, with in-app purchases available.

