WorkFlow was great, and Shortcuts built on that thanks to the additional access afforded by being part of Apple. But neither app really managed to fix one longstanding problem – organization. There's just no proper way to organize shortcuts, and if you're a big user of the app that's an even bigger problem. Enter, LaunchCuts.

The app aims to make it easier to organize your shortcuts in ways never before possible. Folders, powerful sorting options, and even filtering have the potential to change how you use your shortcuts. And with support for keyboard shortcuts and more, this has the potential to be a big deal.