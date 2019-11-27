LAUT's Pearl Series cases look three-dimensional but are totally smooth to the touch. While this case is not the most heavy-duty case you can buy, nor the slimmest, it strikes a nice balance between them resulting in a trim but protective case.

Air Frame IMPKT protection LAUT Pearl Series for iPhone: Features

I feel in love with this case the moment I popped it onto my iPhone. I can't stop staring at it, turning around as it catches the light. It has this incredible three-dimensional texture, but the surface of the case is totally smooth and glossy. Unlike some glossy cases, this one doesn't show fingerprints. You either love this mother-of-pearl look or you don't, and this style is right up my alley.

The hard back of the case is fused to a slightly softer TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) frame. Since the bumper has some flex to it, the case is easy to put on and take off. The inside of the case has indented lines, which is what LAUT calls their Air Frame IMPKT protection. It just gives a bit of air cushion in case of drops. All of LAUT's IMPKT cases are drop-resistant up to 13 feet. The lip of the bumper comes up over the iPhone screen for face-down protection.

The three-dimensional mother-of-pearl finish elevates it beyond basic

The cutouts for the camera, mute switch, Lightning port, and speakers are appropriately sized to allow everything to work as expected. The button covers for the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons are fully functional and nicely clicky. Branding on the case is a tasteful "laut" near the bottom of the back of the case in gold, cursive lettering. Inside the case, LAUT IMPACT TECHNOLOGY is engraved in the TPU. Wireless charging works perfectly fine within the case. The case feels substantial, but not bulky. While it's not overly slippery, it's not grippy, either.

You can purchase the LAUT Pearl Series iPhone cases for every model iPhone from the iPhone 6 series up through the current models. In addition to the Black Pearl finish seen in my photos, there is also an iridescent Arctic Pearl and other colors available for older iPhone models.

Dazzling mother-of-pearl

LAUT Pearl Series for iPhone: What I like

This is a case that will remain in regular rotation for me (yes, I do change my case to match my outfit.) I love the three-dimensional mother-of-pearl look and even the unexpectedly dark color. The case is easy to put on and take off, it feels securely protective, and it's not bulky. My iPhone is fully functional within this case, including wireless charging.