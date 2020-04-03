If you've been looking for a zip-around neoprene sleeve to protect your 13-inch MacBook or other laptop, take a look at this colorful offering from LAUT. It's lightly padded and the interior is lined with a fluffy faux fur to baby your laptop.

Cozy sleeve LAUT POP Protective Sleeve for MacBook: Features

The LAUT POP Protective Sleeve for MacBook is constructed from high density neoprene fabric on the outside and a soft, fluffy faux fur on the inside. I can feel a bit of padding in between the two fabrics. This sleeve is designed to fit any 13-inch MacBook, but I'd imagine any 13-inch laptop would fit. It's just right for my "naked" 13-inch MacBook Pro, yet it's generously sized, not a tight squeeze. So, even with a snap-on hard shell case, your laptop should still fit easily within the case.

The sleeve has two zippers, which means that you can easily charge your MacBook while it's inside the sleeve. I hadn't really thought about pass-through charging until I saw it touted as a feature on another MacBook sleeve, but it's a nice option to have. Place the zippers on either side of your charging cable and your MacBook will still be getting all-around protection. The zippers just go about halfway around the sleeve. An internal fabric zipper guard keeps the metal zipper from ever contacting the laptop inside.

I love this sleeve; it's my 13-inch MacBook Pro's new travel buddy.

LAUT's POP Protective Sleeve is currently offered in two designs on LAUT's website. Mine is the pattern "Exotic," which is a pretty pink with hibiscus flowers. The other pattern is called "Tropics," a navy blue with green foliage. LAUT's listing on Amazon offers a handful of other colorful patterns at different price points. Not everyone is going to enjoy the colorful patterns like I do, but Amazon also has some solid color options from which to choose. There is no branding on the outside of the sleeve, just a label sewn into the interior.

This sleeve only comes in one size. If you're looking for a sleeve for your 16-inch MacBook Pro, LAUT does offer some other choices.

Stylin'

LAUT POP Protective Sleeve for MacBook: What I like

I'm not going to any construction sites, or putting my MacBook Pro into a suitcase to be tossed about the cargo hold of an airplane, so a simple sleeve like this fits my needs perfectly. I also love the beautiful print as well as several of the other options offered. The fluffy faux fur interior cradles my precious MacBook Pro just right. I like that even the zipper won't contact my laptop since the fabric zipper guard is there. I don't know how often I'll need to charge my laptop while it's inside the sleeve, but it's a great to have the option.