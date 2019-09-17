Apple has been replacing broken iPhones covered under AppleCare+ with refurbished models for years. Apparently, that is not sitting well with a number of people.

Reported by 9to5Mac, a judge today certified a federal class-action lawsuit against the company and moved the proceedings forward. The plaintiffs, Vicky Maldonado and Joanne McRight, argue that replacing broken iPhones with a refurbished device violates Apple's own terms and conditions of AppleCare+, which promises "new or equivalent to new" replacements.