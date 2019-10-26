What you need to know
- Photos published to Slashleaks reportedly show a 'Chinese knockoff' version of Apple's new AirPods.
- The leak title claims it's a depiction of Apple's AirPods Pro, specifically the charging case.
- Says it's a "likely accurate depiction of the original model".
Two leaked photos published to Slashleaks claim to depict a Chinese knockoff version of the charging case for Apple's rumored AirPods Pro.
The leak was posted by user AYA2019, who has contributed 18 leaks to the site, with a reported success rate of 33%. (Make of the what you will.) The leak was added on October 25, and a description states:
CHINESE KNOCKOFF BUT LIKELY ACCURATE DEPICTION OF THE ORIGINAL MODEL (THANK YOU
A user commenting on the post also notes:
Original Weibo account (in Chinese) says it's fake AirPods Pro preparing to ship, please purchase from Apple official online store after it's launched.
With that in mind, this is definitely not supposed to be a leak of an official Apple product, but rather a counterfeit, knockoff version supposedly based on the unreleased iteration of Apple's next AirPods, the AirPods Pro. A new set of AirPods featuring noise cancelling have been highly touted in recent weeks, with some suggesting that an announcement is imminent. Icons purportedly depicting the new rumored AirPods have also been spotted in the iOS 13 Beta.
This latest leak from Slashleaks appears to depict a charging case with a smaller form factor, and you can see from photos the markings for "Designed in California" and "Assembled in China." Again however, it's important to stress that this is a leak supposedly depicting a knockoff version of the AirPods Pro, not an official Apple product.
Trump calls out Cook on Twitter over the lack of Home button on the iPhone
Yesterday Trump took to Twitter to express his strongly held view that "the button" on the iPhone was much better than the current "swipe."
The Beats Solo Pro headphones have five-star sound but have a few flaws
Apple recently launched a new product in the Beats Solo line. I've been testing the Pros for a couple of days and have my first impressions.
Arlo app updated with Dark Mode and more
The Arlo app has been updated following the inclusion of HomeKit support for some of its products. This new software update adds Dark Mode, improved security, and more.
Automate your viewing habits with the best HomeKit TVs
HomeKit TVs are finally here, and they are awesome! Take your viewing experience to the next level with the best HomeKit TVs that are available now.