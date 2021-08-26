A leaked band again points to a new 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 coming soon

Amid rumors that Apple will increase the screen size of its upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, a newly leaked collection of images appears to show a 41mm band in all its glory.

Shared to Twitter by a leaker going by the name of Majin Bu, the images show an Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop with "41mm" text written on it. The text appears in the same place we would expect to see the Apple Watch size that the band is designed for.

According to my source, Apple has started mass production of the new Apple Watch Series 7 bands. The size mentioned are 41 and 45mm which should be identical in size to the previous models #Apple #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/cadcaCK324 — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) August 26, 2021

The tweet also appears to suggest that the bands will be the same as the previous 40mm and 44mm models, with the only difference being the new text.

Apple is expected to announce Apple Watch Series 7 within weeks, potentially alongside the inbound iPhone 13. Were expecting larger, flatter displays and a new design that will be less bulbous and more angular than any Apple Watch we've seen before.

There's little argument that Apple Watch Series 7 will be the best Apple Watch that Apple has ever made, but it remains to be seen if there are any new health features that haven't leaked as yet. Rumors of a new blood sugar sensor have come and gone, although it's possible Apple may have a surprise in store come announcement day.

This latest leak comes the same day a leather band appeared online – complete with 45mm sizing information printed onto it.