A leaked image has given us the first look inside Apple's new Studio Display.

As reported by MacRumors:

While we wait for repair website iFixit to finish its teardown of Apple's new Studio Display, MacRumors is able to provide a first look at the display's internal design with an image sourced from Apple's documentation for technicians.

The image shows off the Studio Display's two large boards for power supply, as well as the logic board that houses the display's A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. You can also see internal fans for cooling and some of the display's speakers which power its powerful sound system.

The new Studio Display has been met with mixed reviews. While many who have got their hands on it praised the quality and fidelity of the display, the webcam has been almost universally panned because of its poor quality. Thankfully, Apple says that it is aware of the issue and plans to address the problem in a future software update. We know the display runs iOS 15.4, which should give hope that Apple can likely bring the performance up to par with some of its previous mobile devices such as the last iPad Air.