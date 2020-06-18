What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly trying to resurrect its failed AirPower charging mat.
- Jon Prosser has previously shared some low-res photos of the unit.
- He has now released higher-quality photos of 'C68'.
Jon Prosser has shared new higher-quality photos of Apple's rumored AirPower revamp dubbed 'C68'.
In a tweet today Prosser said:
Well, you guys wanted a better picture of "C68"...
Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn't support Apple Watch?
Yeah. Well.
They got the Watch working...
Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68”... 😏— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020
Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn’t support Apple Watch?
Yeah.
Well.
They got the Watch working... 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3
The big news here is that Apple seems to have cracked charging Apple Watch on the mat.
We first learned that Apple was working on trying to revamp AirPower back in March, when Jon told us that the project was back on internally. Then, in April, Jon shared photos claiming to show the C68, which Apple engineers are working on at home during COVID-19. From that report:
While working from home, engineers on Apple's 'Sharing and Proximity' team are receiving prototype units of something called "C68".
They are being asked work on software communication between devices for a "future product" that has an A11 inside to "dynamically manage heat".
While working from home, engineers on Apple’s ‘Sharing and Proximity’ team are receiving prototype units of something called “C68“.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 10, 2020
They are being asked work on software communication between devices for a “future product” that has an A11 inside to “dynamically manage heat”. pic.twitter.com/q4UvnF4ksx
Previously, Apple had run into issues with Apple Watch because it uses "a tweaked proprietary charging method" which takes more energy, and in the previous prototypes charging an Apple Watch alongside other devices would overheat the mat, causing it to literally combust. Using the A11 chip, Apple has reportedly been able to create a new prototype that can route power to specific coil regions, waiting for temperatures to drop before applying more power to stop it overheating.
Given its in the prototyping stage, its not clear from any of this when we might some kind of official launch or release of this.
South Korea's FTC will allow Apple to plan to fix anti-competitive behavior
Apple has won a small victory in South Korea, with the company now allowed to put forward measures that it believes will limit its exposure to claims it is anti-competitive.
Latest iPhone 12 leak suggests previous design predictions may be wrong
EverythingApplePro says the latest iPhone 12 CADs "paint a completely different picture."
We review Aukey's fast and convenient 90° USB-C Charging Cables
Aukey's aramid fiber braided charging cables are sturdy and fast. The right-angle connector design allows you to hold your device comfortably while it charges.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.