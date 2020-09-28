Leaked silicone case stickers further point to evidence of 'iPhone 12 mini'

Reported by AppleInsider, an Apple leaker has posted photos that claim to show off the packaging stickers for the Silicone cases made for the iPhone 12. Among other things, one of the stickers further points to the idea that the anticipated 5.4-inch iPhone will be called the iPhone 12 mini.

The photo also shows that the expected 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be able to share the same Silicone cases. There are also rumors that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would be called the iPhone 12 Max, but the "Max" naming is usually reserved for the largest screen size available in the iPhone. In this photo, that name is reserved only for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



Silicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9Ht — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2020

According to the report, this particular Apple leaker hasn't had a long track record but has been relatively accurate in their leaks so far. They correctly predicted that the iPad Air 4 would have Touch ID embedded in the Sleep/Wake button.

Tweeter DuanRui has a short but strong track record in leaking Apple news. He or she most recently revealed that the new iPad Air 4 would have Touch ID embedded in the sleep/wake button.

We will all find out soon what Apple will name its upcoming iPhone lineup. The leaks currently point to a virtual event kicking off on October 13, with availability coming in the following weeks and, unfortunately, potentially month afterward for certain configurations.