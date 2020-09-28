Leaked silicone case stickers further point to evidence of 'iPhone 12 mini'

What you need to know
- An Apple leaker has posted a photo that potentially points to the "iPhone 12 mini."
- The photo claims to show off stickers for the silicone cases for Apple's upcoming iPhones.
- It also says that the 6.1-inch models will be called the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.
Reported by AppleInsider, an Apple leaker has posted photos that claim to show off the packaging stickers for the Silicone cases made for the iPhone 12. Among other things, one of the stickers further points to the idea that the anticipated 5.4-inch iPhone will be called the iPhone 12 mini.
The photo also shows that the expected 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be able to share the same Silicone cases. There are also rumors that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would be called the iPhone 12 Max, but the "Max" naming is usually reserved for the largest screen size available in the iPhone. In this photo, that name is reserved only for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
According to the report, this particular Apple leaker hasn't had a long track record but has been relatively accurate in their leaks so far. They correctly predicted that the iPad Air 4 would have Touch ID embedded in the Sleep/Wake button.
Tweeter DuanRui has a short but strong track record in leaking Apple news. He or she most recently revealed that the new iPad Air 4 would have Touch ID embedded in the sleep/wake button.
We will all find out soon what Apple will name its upcoming iPhone lineup. The leaks currently point to a virtual event kicking off on October 13, with availability coming in the following weeks and, unfortunately, potentially month afterward for certain configurations.
This iOS 14 widget puts Stickies on your iPhone's Home screen
Wouldn't it be cool if you could write something onto a Post-It note and then stick it to your iPhone? No, because it'd fall off. This widget's a much better idea.
Let's talk aesthetic Home screens, Apple Watches, iPhone 12, and more
It's been quite a busy September. We got new Apple Watches, iOS 14 and watchOS 7, new customization trends, and so much more. Let's dive in!
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Make sure you have all the ports you need for your Mac with a USB-C hub
The MacBook Pro (Late 2016 and newer) sports at least two, and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports, but that's all. What to do if you need other ports? Get a hub!