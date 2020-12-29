Leaker says the next generation of AirPods Pro could come in two sizes

Mr White, one of the most prominent but less active Apple leaker accounts on Twitter, has posted a couple of pictures showing off components that the account claims to be for the next generation of AirPods Pro. The leaker says that, based on the components, the next version of AirPods Pro may come in multiple sizes but will still contain Apple's W2 chip rather than a new "W3" chip.

In response to a comment asking if the components pictured in black indicated that Apple may release AirPods Pro in black, Mr. White said that would not be expected. It's unclear if the comment is saying that the regular AirPods may release in black or that the components may actually be for the next generation of AirPods.

Apple is currently expected to begin releasing new versions of its AirPods and AirPods Pro headphones in the first half of 2021. The next generation of AirPods is expected to take on the design of the more premium AirPods Pro:

The design of the updated entry-level AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro, gaining a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Apple is also looking to improve battery life. That model however will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancellation, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

The next version of AirPods Pro, however, are expected to eliminate the stem completely and take a more circular shape that fits even more compact in your ear:

For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user's a ear -- similar to the latest designs from Samsung Electronics Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Google.

While the new AirPods are expected in the first half of next year, it is currently unclear when the new AirPods Pro will launch.