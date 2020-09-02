Anonymous Twitter leaker @L0vetodream says that we shouldn't expect the new Apple Watch Series 6 to arrive in September, going against previous claims made by Jon Prosser.

In a simple one-line tweet today, @L0vetodream might have just dashed the hopes of a whole ton of people who had hoped for an announcement as soon as next week.

there is no Watch this month — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020

The suggestion that an Apple Watch announcement could come this month originated from leaker Jon Prosser last month. Prosser even went so far as to say that an announcement would come, via a press release, week commencing September 7.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Now we're left wondering which of these two is right. And to be honest, I've no idea which one I have my money on right now. All I know is that money's already lined up for a shiny new Apple Watch Series 6. Whenever I'm allowed to buy it.

And with that, I'll leave you with this tidbit. I wonder who this it's aimed at....

only actors — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020

This is just the latest example of Apple leakers turning on each other of late. Who doesn't enjoy a good Twitter spat between anonymous Twitter accounts?