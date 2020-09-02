What you need to know
- Leaker @L0vetodream says there will be no Apple Watch announcement "this month".
- That goes against previous leaks suggesting Apple Watch Series 6 could arrive next week.
- Really, nobody knows, do they?
Anonymous Twitter leaker @L0vetodream says that we shouldn't expect the new Apple Watch Series 6 to arrive in September, going against previous claims made by Jon Prosser.
In a simple one-line tweet today, @L0vetodream might have just dashed the hopes of a whole ton of people who had hoped for an announcement as soon as next week.
there is no Watch this month— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020
The suggestion that an Apple Watch announcement could come this month originated from leaker Jon Prosser last month. Prosser even went so far as to say that an announcement would come, via a press release, week commencing September 7.
New, adjusted Apple dates!— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020
Apple Watch & iPad
- Via press release
- Week 37 w/c Sep 7
iPhone 12 event
- Week 42 w/c Oct 12
iPhone 12 devices
- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12
- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19
iPhone 12 Pro devices
- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)
Now we're left wondering which of these two is right. And to be honest, I've no idea which one I have my money on right now. All I know is that money's already lined up for a shiny new Apple Watch Series 6. Whenever I'm allowed to buy it.
And with that, I'll leave you with this tidbit. I wonder who this it's aimed at....
only actors— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020
This is just the latest example of Apple leakers turning on each other of late. Who doesn't enjoy a good Twitter spat between anonymous Twitter accounts?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TikTok deal runs into fresh roadblock over algorithms
The TikTok acquisition is again facing obstacles, this time over its algorithm. It comes after changes to Chinese government rules over the export of technology and its sale to foreign buyers.
10-core 2020 5K iMac is not $400 better than 8-core, might even be worse
New tests from Max Tech suggest that Apple's 10-core 2020 5K iMac may not be worth the $400 extra over the 8-core processor.
Russian lawmaker introduces bill to cap Apple's App Store fees to 20%
The bill, if passed, would drop the commission fee charged to developers by companies like Apple and Google from 30% to 20%.
Buy an iPhone 11 Pro Max case on the cheap
A good case for your iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn't have to be expensive. Check out these inexpensive options to protect that gorgeous device.