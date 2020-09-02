Pride 2020 Apple Watch Bands Glasses HeroSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

  • Leaker @L0vetodream says there will be no Apple Watch announcement "this month".
  • That goes against previous leaks suggesting Apple Watch Series 6 could arrive next week.
Anonymous Twitter leaker @L0vetodream says that we shouldn't expect the new Apple Watch Series 6 to arrive in September, going against previous claims made by Jon Prosser.

In a simple one-line tweet today, @L0vetodream might have just dashed the hopes of a whole ton of people who had hoped for an announcement as soon as next week.

The suggestion that an Apple Watch announcement could come this month originated from leaker Jon Prosser last month. Prosser even went so far as to say that an announcement would come, via a press release, week commencing September 7.

Now we're left wondering which of these two is right. And to be honest, I've no idea which one I have my money on right now. All I know is that money's already lined up for a shiny new Apple Watch Series 6. Whenever I'm allowed to buy it.

This is just the latest example of Apple leakers turning on each other of late. Who doesn't enjoy a good Twitter spat between anonymous Twitter accounts?

