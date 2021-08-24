The My Nintendo Store offers a lot of value for loyal Nintendo fans, from digital content to physical gamer goodies. Members can now spend 400 Platinum Coins, which can be earned just by visiting the My Nintendo page or playing Nintendo mobile games like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, in order to redeem an exclusive LEGO Mario keychain. Offer available while supplies last, shipping fees apply.

My Nintendo members can also enter to win lots of LEGO Mario goodness in the latest My Nintendo sweepstakes. Just spend 10 Platinum Coins to enter to win, with a maximum of three entries being possible per My Nintendo account. Members receive 30 Platinum Coins just by logging in once a week, so this one's super affordable!