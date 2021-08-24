What you need to know
- A new LEGO Mario keychain can be redeemed on the My Nintendo website for 400 Platinum coins.
- Users can also spend up to 30 Platinum coins for up to three entries in a Mario LEGO sweepstakes.
- The sweepstakes runs until September 22, 2021.
The My Nintendo Store offers a lot of value for loyal Nintendo fans, from digital content to physical gamer goodies. Members can now spend 400 Platinum Coins, which can be earned just by visiting the My Nintendo page or playing Nintendo mobile games like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, in order to redeem an exclusive LEGO Mario keychain. Offer available while supplies last, shipping fees apply.
My Nintendo members can also enter to win lots of LEGO Mario goodness in the latest My Nintendo sweepstakes. Just spend 10 Platinum Coins to enter to win, with a maximum of three entries being possible per My Nintendo account. Members receive 30 Platinum Coins just by logging in once a week, so this one's super affordable!
The prize pack includes the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, Bowser's Airship Expansion Set and a set of gold LEGO Mario and Luigi keychains exclusive to this prize pack. To enter, simply visit the website, click "Select Number of Entries", and then "Redeem" for one to three entries. This offer runs until September 22, 2021.
What do you think of the LEGO Mario sets? Let us know in the comments below!
Gaming creativity
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course
Create your very own Super Mario adventure
This exceptional set from LEGO combines the classic building blocks with the wonderful world of Super Mario. Featuring an expressive Super Mario figure, Bowser Jr., and classic enemies like Goombas, both kids and adults can create their own adventure, one block at a time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Keychron Q1 brings premium customization at an affordable price
Keychron's latest mechanical keyboard, the Q1, is one of the best 75% layout boards you can buy right now if you care about customizing. It features a full aluminum body, gasket mount design, hot-swappable sockets, and fully works with VIA and QMK for key mapping.
South Korea set to ban Apple from making developers use in-app purchases
In a huge development, South Korea looks set to pass legislation banning Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their respective in-app purchase systems.
Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for season two of 'The Morning Show'
Season two of the drama series, which continues to follow the story of the employees of UBA, will premiere on Friday, September 17.
Keep your amiibo safe with these great storage cases
Every collector knows you need a proper storage solution and that's definitely true when it comes to your amiibo collection.