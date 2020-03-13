Earlier this week, LEGO and Nintendo teased an upcoming partnership that would surprise everyone, and the final unveiling of LEGO Super Mario is absolutely a surprising product. Half boardgame, half videogame, and all LEGO, LEGO Super Mario is exactly what you would expect from any kind of Mario game, but in a package that you probably wouldn't. While you'd be forgiven for thinking this is just a regular set of LEGO with a Super Mario Theme, it'd be remiss to ignore out the most important part of the puzzle: the electronic components inside each piece.

That's because LEGO Super Mario is, essentially, Super Mario Maker in real life. The video below says it represents "several sets" of LEGO Super Mario, which we would surmise are broken up into level designs. Throughout the trailer, you'll hear familiar tunes from the world of Super Mario, including music from Super Mario level 1-1, the underground level 1-2 theme, and, of course, the infamous Bowser battle music. Players are seen jumping on Goomba's heads, collecting coins, and catching big jumps on the flags at the end of the "level".