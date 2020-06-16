For many, the first Macintosh model is the one that connected them forever to the Apple brand. For others, including this writer, that connection happened earlier thanks to the Apple II and Apple IIe. These computers were the stars of many grade school computer classes in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Decades later, I have no memory of the instruction we received in my sixth-grade computer class. However, I do remember how we were allowed to spend the last few minutes each day. Lemonade Stand was the first computer game many of us experienced, and it's why I continue to love Apple and technology so many years later.

Is that enough sugar?

First introduced in 1973 by Bob Jamison of the Minnesota Educational Computing Consortium (MECC), Lemonade Stand was a business simulation game that got its start on a mainframe computer. Charles Kellner ported the game in 1979 for the Apple II.

Like an actual lemonade stand, the game taught children about managing money, keeping track of supplies, and how to make a profit. After a few rounds, the game got tougher as costs rose, and the weather got nastier. Each round ended with a summary of the player's current status with the game ending after 12 rounds.

The Apple II version of Lemonade Stand added music, including bars from "Singin' in the Rain," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," and "Summertime." Color screens were also added.

Throughout most of the 1980s, Apple included Lemonade Stand with its computers. MECC also offered the game for sale in various kid's software bundles and later for Atari 8-bit consoles.

Today, there are various sites online where you can play Lemonade Stand on your 21st Century Mac. The game hasn't aged well, of course, but that's not the point. For those of a particular generation, the game was our first exposure to what would become personal computing. And that's what makes its place in computer history secure.