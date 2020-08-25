What you need to know
- Level has announced a new HomeKit-enabled smart lock, the Level Touch.
- Latest lock can be locked with a touch, and includes an NFC keycard for phone-free access.
- Select Level Touch finishes can be ordered now at Level.co for $329.
Level has taken the wraps off of its latest HomeKit-enabled smart lock today, the Level Touch. The latest lock continues the company's focus on minimal design, and although it isn't completely invisible like its predecessor, it includes a sleek new way to lock the door on the way out with just a touch.
"Level Touch introduces a new generation for locks and the connected home," said John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO. "Until now, smart home products have traded design for functionality and features creating an imbalance in the natural tension between design and technology. We're ending this compromise with Level Touch, where the outside is just as strong, beautiful and precise as the inside. Level Touch was created for the people who want to make their house a home who equally value design with security and technology."
The Level Touch utilizes a more traditional smart lock approach which requires replacing existing door hardware during installation. Since Level's latest is indeed visible this time around, the new lock comes in four finishes that allow it to match existing decor: Satin Chrome, Satin Nickel, Polished Brass, and Matte Black. The Level Touch is constructed of stainless steel and features a gearbox that allows for smooth operation under the "toughest conditions" according to Level.
The Level Touch is powered by a single replaceable CR2 battery, which is rated for up to a year of use. Just like with the original Level Lock, the battery is tucked inside of the deadbolt itself and does not require any tools to access. Also carried over from the Level Lock is a built-in Bluetooth radio for wireless connectivity, allowing it to unlock based-on proximity.
No more digging for keys or pushing buttons. Level Touch is Bluetooth connected, so your door automatically unlocks when you enter the home boundary. Locking up is as quick as a touch of a finger on the lock, or it will automatically lock after a preselected time. Discreet NFC-enabled keycards are available to lock and unlock your home in case you're phone-free.
In addition to Bluetooth, the Level Touch includes an integrated NFC radio, allowing the lock to operate completely phone-free. Included with the lock is an NFC-enabled keycard, which requires just a tap for access and removes the need to remember a dedicated pin code.
Smart features include the ability to integrate the lock into Apple's HomeKit, which gives users the ability to use the lock in scenes, check status through Siri, or change the lock state with a tap. The Level Touch also works with the Level app which adds additional ways to share the lock with friends and family, and provides real-time notifications.
The Level Touch is available for order now in select finishes for $329. Additional information about the lock can be found at Level.co.
Touch to lock
Level Touch
Touch and NFC
The newest Level Lock comes in a variety of sleek finishes, and includes touch-based locking and NFC keycards for phone-free operation. HomeKit support gives it the ability to work in scenes, automations, and voice controls through Siri and the Home app.
The original
Level Lock
Completely invisible
The original Level Lock is the only smart lock around that offers a truly invisible look. This lock still all of the smart essentials, like guest access, auto-locking, and remote controls, as well as support for HomeKit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MacBook sales up 20% on same period last year, says DigiTimes
A new report says diode makers are enjoying "robust demand" for MacBook parts, as Macbook sales are up 20% over 2019.
Judge may stop Apple from blocking Epic's access to developer tools
In a hearing on August 24, United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave hope to Epic's request about its Unreal Engine.
Apple to donate $10 to National Park Foundation each Apple Pay transaction
Apple has announced that every Apple Pay transaction will see $10 gifted to the National Park Foundation on its 104th birthday.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.