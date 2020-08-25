Level has taken the wraps off of its latest HomeKit-enabled smart lock today, the Level Touch. The latest lock continues the company's focus on minimal design, and although it isn't completely invisible like its predecessor, it includes a sleek new way to lock the door on the way out with just a touch.

"Level Touch introduces a new generation for locks and the connected home," said John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO. "Until now, smart home products have traded design for functionality and features creating an imbalance in the natural tension between design and technology. We're ending this compromise with Level Touch, where the outside is just as strong, beautiful and precise as the inside. Level Touch was created for the people who want to make their house a home who equally value design with security and technology."

The Level Touch utilizes a more traditional smart lock approach which requires replacing existing door hardware during installation. Since Level's latest is indeed visible this time around, the new lock comes in four finishes that allow it to match existing decor: Satin Chrome, Satin Nickel, Polished Brass, and Matte Black. The Level Touch is constructed of stainless steel and features a gearbox that allows for smooth operation under the "toughest conditions" according to Level.