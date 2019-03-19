LG has been in the 5K monitor market for a couple of years now so making amazing panels with all the nits and all the pixels isn't something new for the company. In fact, up until I got my hands on the 34WK95U-W I was already rocking an LG 5K display in a 16:9 aspect ratio on my new Mac mini. I'd dare say that setup was perfect for me. Does the 34WK95U-W make it an even better setup for my Mac mini? Is it worth the $1500 price tag? Read on for my take on LG's 34WK95U-W!

LG 34WK95U-W Price: $1397 Bottom line: If you're a creative professional; needing some of the best LCD display technology available with an amazing UltraWide aspect ratio, then LG's 34WK95U-W is what you're looking for. See at Amazon

The Good No frills, display-focused technology for pros

Amazing color from HDR and Nano IPS tech

Ultra-wide is amazing for productivity

USB Hub

Display Port/USB-c/HDMI

Multiple inputs for a multitude of connections

Removes need for multiple monitors The Bad Not really a plug and play replacement for Macs

No built-in camera or microphone

No audio or brightness controls via OS using Thunderbolt uplink

Built-in speaker quality is poor

Screen control joystick awkwardly positioned The Bling First impressions Upon taking the display out of the box and doing some small assembly with the stand, I was impressed with the aesthetics of the panel. The front has a beautiful and thin "borderless" screen (although there is an obvious 5 or 6-centimeter space between the edge of the display and the illuminated pixels) but it's unobtrusive and easily blends nicely with the space grey color of my Mac mini. The back of the monitor is not so eye pleasing with an ugly white plastic that comes with some equally white colored cabling (although the cable quality seems very good) that LG insists you use for your connections in the documentation.

The stand is gorgeous. It's a brushed aluminum base with a curved edge that is both thin and sturdy. Height adjusting is as easy as lifting the display or applying pressure downwards. Unfortunately, the mounting bracket for the stand is a similar white plastic that the back of the panel is made out of and is less sturdy. So much less so that I can be typing and the monitor will wobble annoyingly. That being all said, most consumers buying the 34WK95U-W will likely not be getting this for its looks or its stand, but for what it features.

Wide Wide World 34WK95U-W: The features The UltraWide workspace at 5k is a game changer. LG touts a 33% increase in workspace as compared to a tradition 16:9 4K monitor. And that extra space is something you easily get used to and is equally difficult to part with when not using the display. Of course, multiple monitor setups have always been able to do this. But having no separation between applications from a bezel helps you feel integrated with your workflow. The number of video input options is another very satisfying feature of the 34WK95U-W. It has a single Thunderbolt 3 port, 2 HDMI ports (which can only output at 4k), and a single Display Port adapter. All of this connectivity makes the display very versatile. Connectivity from your older HDMI only GPU all the way to the latest MacBook Pro (or in my case a Mac mini) is seamless. On top of the video inputs, there is an integrated USB hub that allows for connecting 2 USB 3.0 connections.

Finally, the real reason why you'd want the 34WK95U-W is for the display technology. The display is LCD with an extra technology that LG calls Nano IPS. According to LG, nanoparticles are applied to the screen's LED backlighting to absorb excess light wavelengths and improve intensity, purity as well as the accuracy of the on-screen colors. Whatever magic is used to make that happen, it just works. Beautifully. I feel like I'm staring at a 21:9 piece of backlit paper. Yeah, it's that good. Other added technologies that photo and video editors can drool over are HDR Vesa 600. A DCI-P3 98% color gamut, brightness at 450nits, and 5ms response times.