LG has announced its new lineup of 'Ultra' monitors for 2020, including a shiny new 38-inch UltraWide Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

By way of a press release, LG announced 3 new monitors in total; the UltraFine Ergo, the Ultra Gear, and the UltraWide.

UltraFine Ergo

The Ergo is a 31.5-inch, 4K UHD display. It refreshes at 60Hz and features a USB-C port, as well as 2 HDMI slots. USB-C allows for 4K imaging, fast data transfer, and laptop charging through one cable, but thanks to HDMI, it should prove a decent desktop solution for Mac and Windows users alike. It also has AMD FreeSync technology and a 5ms response time. The Ergo is designed for "working professionals and anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk."