LG has announced its new lineup of 'Ultra' monitors for 2020, including a shiny new 38-inch UltraWide Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
By way of a press release, LG announced 3 new monitors in total; the UltraFine Ergo, the Ultra Gear, and the UltraWide.
UltraFine Ergo
The Ergo is a 31.5-inch, 4K UHD display. It refreshes at 60Hz and features a USB-C port, as well as 2 HDMI slots. USB-C allows for 4K imaging, fast data transfer, and laptop charging through one cable, but thanks to HDMI, it should prove a decent desktop solution for Mac and Windows users alike. It also has AMD FreeSync technology and a 5ms response time. The Ergo is designed for "working professionals and anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk."
UltraGear
Next is the UltraGear. A new range of gaming monitors promising "blistering speed and excellent picture quality." There's a 27-inch model that comes with a 1ms Nano IPS display and a 144Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 160Hz:
A single DisplayPort cable provides support for VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for virtually lossless performance when handling 4K UHD images. In addition to delivering rich, vivid pictures and remarkable speed, VESA DSC is HDR compatible and is NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, offering variable rate refresh and adaptive sync technology.
There are also 34 and 38-inch models available, they come with a 160Hz refresh as standard. The 27 and 38-inch models are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, whilst the 34-inch model supports VESA Display HDR 400.
UltraWide
The final offering is LG's new UltraWide Monitor. This is a curved 38-inch UltraWide QHD+ model. It ships with 3,840 x 1600 resolution (almost 4K), and comes with the same 1ms Nano IPS display/144Hz refresh rate as the 27-inch UIltra Gear. It's NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and comes with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
Boasting Thunderbolt™ 3 connectivity, this monitor is a great addition to any workstation. LG's newest UltraWide has three times the screen real estate of a 16:9 Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor, providing ample scope for simultaneously writing code, editing and reviewing all content. Moreover, the monitor's Nano IPS display covers 98 percent of the DCI P3 color space for incredibly natural and realistic images. Certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600, this monitor delivers a truly dynamic HDR experience on its mammoth 38-inch display.
On the entire lineup LG's head of its IT business division, Jang Ik-hwan said:
"Our 2020 monitor lineup surpasses expectations with professional-level performance, picture quality and speed," said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG's IT business division. "The LG Ergo brings new value to users, ensuring comfort and well-being with its uniquely adjustable stand while the 27-inch UltraGear 4K model offers superior picture quality for the ultimate gaming experience and the 38-inch UltraWide builds on LG's legacy of excellence in 21:9 displays."
For a full look at the release and spec comparison, check out LG's website here. As mentioned, these monitors are due to be unveiled at CES 2020, however, there is no word on either price or release date as of yet.
