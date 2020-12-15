What you need to know
- LG is reportedly hoping to supply 40-50 million OLED panels for next year's iPhone 13.
- The lineup will reportedly include two models with LTPO technology, likely allowing for a 120Hz display.
A new report says LG is hoping to help supply some 40-50 million OLED panels for the iPhone 13 next year.
LG Display was considering converting its E5 production line at its Gumi factory to produce OLED panels for iPhones, TheElec has learned.
E5 currently produces OLED panels for automobile and wearable applications.
Currently, LG Display uses its E6 line at its factory in Paju to produce OLED panels for Apple for use in iPhones.
As noted, LG will look to pivot some of its production away from cars and wearables to boost its iPhone OLED panel output. According to the report LG is aiming to supply 40 million OLED panels for the iPhone next year but could stretch this to as many as 50 million.
The report notes that Apple plans to include LTPO technology in two out of its four planned iPhone 13 models next year. LTPO is used in Apple Watch to enable the always-on display and variable refresh rate. This technology will likely pave the way for 120Hz in the iPhone 13 (or at least some of the lineup), a feature that is now all but confirmed for next year.
Apple came very close to including 120Hz in this year's iPhone, making 120Hz next year seem like a no brainer.
In November, serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser stated Apple would indeed make the switch to 120Hz next year. The news follows a report that Samsung is expecting a bumper 2021 with its own OLED contribution to iPhone.
