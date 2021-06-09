LifeProof announces today new SEE and SEE with MagSafe.Source: LifeProof

What you need to know

  • LifeProof has announced two new iPhone 12 cases, both featuring 45% recycled plastic.
  • One of the new cases supports Apple MagSafe.

LifeProof has announced two new iPhone 12 cases, both of which are made from 45% recycled plastic. That means that not only are you getting a pretty sweet case, but you're helping the planet as well.

Priced start at $49.99, with the SEE case coming in a variety of colors with a clear plastic back. Cases feature 2-meter drop resistance and some of those colors are pretty stunning. But if you want MagSafe support you're going to need the SEE with MagSafe case. That's priced at $59.99 and can be had with both clear and solid-color backs.

Versions of both cases are available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Meet SEE, the drop proof case that's making a big impact.Source: LifeProof

This is SEE, the MagSafe iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro case that snaps to chargers and accessories flawlessly, and withstands the crush of 2-meter drops. Made from over 45% recycled plastic, it does right by your phone and our planet. Plus, you get to donate $1 — on us — to one of our water-minded nonprofit partners after you purchase. It feels pretty good.

The SEE cases are available for order now, but the SEE with MagSafe won't be around until the middle of next month. Both feature ultra-thin one-piece designs and look pretty great if you ask me. You can place your order from LifeProof now.

Prefer something a little different? No problem, we've got you – these are the best iPhone 12 cases on the market right now. There is sure to be something for everyone.

