LifeProof has announced two new iPhone 12 cases, both of which are made from 45% recycled plastic. That means that not only are you getting a pretty sweet case, but you're helping the planet as well.

Priced start at $49.99, with the SEE case coming in a variety of colors with a clear plastic back. Cases feature 2-meter drop resistance and some of those colors are pretty stunning. But if you want MagSafe support you're going to need the SEE with MagSafe case. That's priced at $59.99 and can be had with both clear and solid-color backs.

Versions of both cases are available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.