Limited edition Beats Studio3 pair Getto Gastro with a Storm Trooper look

Beats has announced a special, limited edition version of its popular Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. The new look, in collaboration with Ghetto Gastro, results in a gorgeous black and white aesthetic.

The headphones are essentially the same as other Beats Studio3 on the inside, but they definitely look sweet on the outside. Check them out!

Beats says that the collab is "rooted in celebrating those who are empowering cuppmuniteis in need through food and music."

Our collaboration with Ghetto Gastro is rooted in celebrating those who are empowering communities in need through food and music. From the design to the packaging, the Ghetto Gastro Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone features a powerful visual language — representing voices that deserve to be seen and heard. Ghetto Gastro is a Bronx-based collective of culinary enthusiasts founded by Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao that use food as a way to spark larger conversations around inclusion, race, and economic empowerment.

The new headphones are apparently in "very limited supply" and go on sale via the Ghetto Gastro website on August 27. Selected stockists will also have units for sale, although it isn't yet clear which stockists they will be. Pricing hasn't been confirmed but expect to pay at least the normal Studio3 Wireless asking price of around $350.