Apple is back with a promotion that they have run occasionally in the past, offering customers a 10% bonus when you add funds to your Apple ID. Reported by Macrumors , the promotion is running from now through December 12, 2019, and is available to virtually anyone with an Apple ID.

You'll be able to get the 10% bonus when adding anywhere between $1.00 and $200.00 to your Apple ID account, meaning that the bonus you're able to earn caps out at $20.00. It is also limited to one bonus, which means you need to fund your account with all the money you want a bonus for the first time - you will not be able to keep earning bonuses after the first time you fund the account.

Funds added to your Apple ID can be used to purchase a number of Apple's digital products and services including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Books, iCloud storage, iTunes movies and TV shows, and more.

If you'd like to take advantage of the promotion, follow the steps below on iPhone, iPad, or iPod:

Open the App Store app. Tap on your profile picture. Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID. Tap on a predefined amount or select Other to enter your own amount. Tap Next. Confirm payment with Touch ID or Face ID.

If you're on your Mac, follow these steps.