On display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Linedock is a 9mm piece of wonder made from aluminum that you slide under your laptop. It offers nine ports, which allows you to dock up to seven devices at once, including your smartphone, tablet, mouse, display, and other compatible products. There's one port for HDMI, three USB-C ports, three USB-3 ports, an SD Card Reader, and a Mini Display Port.

Functionality and portability are the two most important components when it comes to the new dongle-free Linedock all-in-one docking system . Built for professionals and home users alike, Linedock is the first laptop power bank that also includes a USB-C Hub and internal storage. It's available now for the 2018 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro and coming soon for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Linedock has the same dimensions as a 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air: 11.97 by 8.36 inches and weighs 2 pounds. The gadget ships with a compact line-u USB-C to USB-C accessory that connects it to your laptop without needing a more traditional dongle.

You can use the device to fully charge your laptop in 2.5 hours thanks to its 20,000 mAh battery. Side ports can support up to 60W of charging, while the central port offers 100W. Linedock can be charged using a regular USB-C laptop charger.

Linedock is available with 256GB or 1GB of SSD storage or you can buy it without storage and save yourself some cash. It's available in matte black and space gray starting at $299.

Worth considering

If you're looking for an all-in-one charging, storage, and docking device, you should take a look at Linedock. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Linedock below.