Linksys has expanded its WiFi 6 router line today, with the release of the budget-friendly AX1800. The latest offering not only supports the latest Wi-Fi standard and includes dual-band mesh networking technology for future expansion.

At Linksys, we believe that WiFi is the foundation of the modern home," says Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management at Linksys. "We are witnessing a shift in home productivity as more consumers rely on their home network for remote work, virtual healthcare and entertainment, and we're proud to be offering an affordable, innovative, future-ready solution with the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) for consumers to enjoy today and for years to come.

The MAX-STREAM AX1800 comes with an affordable price tag, starting at just $149.99, and supports homes up to 1,700 sq.ft. in size. The budget friendly router has four LAN ports, one USB 3.0 port, and can reach speeds up to 1.8gbps.

Mesh networking support allows the router to work with other Linksys mesh routers for expanding coverage. The AX1800 can either operate as the main router in a mesh network, or as a node for an existing network.

The MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) follows the MAX-STREAM Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR9600) announced earlier this year, offering the latest WiFi standard and signature Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology for a fast, reliable and seamlessly expandable home WiFi network. Designed with the same scalability and flexibility of Linksys mesh systems, the MAX-STREAM AX1800 Mesh WiFi 6 Router (MR7350) provides speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and coverage of up to 1,700 square feet for nonstop streaming, gaming, and binge watching anywhere in the household.

The latest release follows the introduction of the MAX-STREAM MR9600 earlier this year, which is designed for larger homes, with coverage reaching 3,000 sq.ft. The MR9600 also offers enhanced speeds, with it capable of hitting 6gbps, and just like the AX1800, it features dual-band mesh networking.

To take advantage of WiFi 6, users will need to have a newer device, such as Apple's iPhone 11 line. In addition to WiFi 6, both routers are backward compatible with existing 802.11 ac/n/g/b/a standards.

The AX1800 router is available now through Best Buy and as a pre-order directly from Linksys. The MAX-STREAM MR9600 is also available through Best Buy as well as Amazon with a retail price of $399.99.