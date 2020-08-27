Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, will speak at the inaugural Sydney Morning Herald Sustainability Summit on September 7.

Jackson will speak at the event alongside various other delegates including the CEO of IKEA Australia. From the event's website:

The Sydney Morning Herald, in partnership with Informa Australia, is delighted to announce that the highly anticipated Inaugural SMH Sustainability Summit will take place on 7 September 2020. This event will be delivered in a fully virtual format via a live stream and interactive meeting rooms.

The summit aims to identify the challenges Australia faces in the corporate and public sectors regarding sustainability in climate change and hopes to "open the discourse on lessons learnt, sustainability leadership, and the corporate commitments that need to be widely adopted to aggressively pursue carbon neutrality in Australia."

Jackson will speak in the summit's opening session to discuss Apple's "roadmap to carbon neutrality":

Hear from Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, about the company's commitment and plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Apple is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact. From its complex international supply chain, to the energy it takes to power a customer's use of its product, Apple's mission to eliminate its carbon footprint signals a new era of innovation for the company.

The event will take place on September 7, and Jackson will speak at 9:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time.