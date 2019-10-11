Apple VP of Environment Lisa Jackson has spoken with The Independent about Apple's enironmental and sustainability initiatives.

The interview discusses the fact that Apple is able to recycle parts that are used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Taptic Engine. Rare eath materials are used, and now they're recycled so as to reduce the impact on the environment. It may seem like a small thing – and physically, it is – but it's an example of what Apple is trying to do.