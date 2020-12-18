Monster Hunter Rise is Capcom's latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise that is coming to Nintendo Switch. This adventure takes place in a remote village called Kamura, and it's your job to protect it from being destroyed by monsters looking to crush it. To gain an edge in battle, you must forge armor made from the beasts you slay and materials found in the environment. These armor sets can boost your strength, toughen your defenses, and even grant you the abilities of the monsters you hunt. You can wear a full set or mix and match different armor pieces to create custom builds. So, we will compile a list of all armor sets and standalone armor pieces you can find within the game. At the time of this writing, Monster Hunter Rise is still in development. In the meantime, we will speculate what powers these armor pieces provide based on the monster they're made from until we have confirmed information.

The hunt has begun Monster Hunter Rise Monsters are gathering to destroy the peaceful village of Kamura. It is up to you to save it in Capcom's latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise. Grab your buddies in 4-player online co-op to hunt down vicious monsters, the likes of which the world has never seen. $60 on Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Kamura armor

This is the standard uniform of Kamura's monster hunters, and most likely the armor set you will start in. Most beginning armor sets focus on gathering materials and some slight defense boosts against smaller monsters. The Kamura armor set will probably be no different. You won't be wearing this set for too long unless you need to gather crafting materials to make potions or higher tier gear faster. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Master Gatherer Speeds up collecting resources from gathering points and prevents knockbacks while doing so. Defense Boost Increase your physical defense and elemental resistances at higher levels.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Aknosom armor

The Aknosom armor is a gorgeous armor set resembling a medieval knight. This set is acquired by carving materials from the Bird Wyvern, Aknosom. I predict its armor skills would boost the elemental damage of a Fire weapon and reduce stamina consumption. It would match up with Aknosom's ability to breathe fire and its athletic prowess in battle. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Marathon Runner Decreases stamina loss when performing actions that require continuous stamina use. These include sprinting, dual blade demon mode, and hammer charge attacks. Fire Attack Increases the damage of a weapon's fire element. Constitution Decreases stamina loss when performing actions that require fixed amounts of stamina. These include dodging, blocking, and certain special moves for weapons.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Tetranadon armor

The Tetranadon is a beefy monster that can expand its mass to augment its defensive and offensive capabilities. So naturally, the armor set you get from killing this beast would look just as bulky. This armor set will probably focus on defensive skills due to being made from Tetranadon's hardened shell. Armor skills would include being able to stand your ground when blocking attacks and withstanding water-based attacks. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Guard Reduces the amount of knockback and stamina lost when blocking attacks. Water Resistance Decrease the amount of damage from water attacks and preventing the Waterblight status effect.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Great Izuchi armor

The Great Izuchi armor is a lightweight piece of gear designed for hit and run tactics. This set would primarily focus on offensive skills that boost your weapon's raw strength. It could also have skills that strengthen your Palico and Palamute companions, much like how the Great Izuchi becomes more dangerous when it summons lesser Izuchi. This set's materials will most likely come from killing both the Great Izuchi and the regular Izuchi. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Attack Boost Increases your weapon's raw damage and grants a small affinity bonus at higher levels. Critical Eye Grants an affinity bonus, which can lead to critical hits to do extra damage. Palico Rally Increases the attack and defensive capabilities of Palicos.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Somnacanth armor

The Somnacanth armor set will turn you into a very intimidating, armored ninja. Wearers of this set will most likely inherit Somnacanth's ability to induce the sleep status effect and dodge and weave around the battlefield. Though I have a feeling getting the materials to craft this set won't be a cakewalk. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Sleep Attack Increases the potency of a weapon's sleep status effect when it procs. Evasion Window Increases the number of invincibility frames when dodging. Evade Extender Increases the distance of your dodge roll.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Royal Ludroth armor

The Royal Ludroth armor is a raincoat made from the Royal Ludroth's 'sponge mane.' In previous Monster Hunter games, this armor set would grant wearers protection against fire attacks, enhance water elemental weapons, and maintain stamina. Whether or not the Royal Ludroth armor will retain these armor skills for Monster Hunter Rise, we will have to wait and see. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Water Attack Increases the damage of a weapon's water element. Stamina Recovery Speeds up the rate at which your stamina recovers. Hunger Resistance Can help stave off or prevent max stamina cap loss while on the hunt. Fire Resistance Decrease the amount of damage from fire attacks and preventing the Fireblight status effect.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Bishaten armor

This feathery armor set is obtained from the flying trickster, Bishaten. Bishaten's gimmick is attacking foes from afar by using an assortment of fruit it keeps in its belly pouch, which can induce all sorts of status effects. With this in mind, I would hazard a guess that its armor skills would benefit long-range weapons like Bow and Bowguns. It may also have armor skills which enhance the effects of consumable items since Bishaten likes to hoard loads of fruit. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Mushroomancer Allows you to consume plants and mushrooms to gain either healing or buff effects. Normal Shots Boosts the power of Normal ammo for Bowguns and Normal arrows for Bow. Wide Range When you consume healing or buff items, you pass on the effects to your teammates. Bow Charge Plus Adds an extra level when charging up shots with the Bow.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Khezu armor

This armor set is crafted from the rubbery hides of the creepy Khezu. In the previous games, Khezu armor strengthed Thunder elemental weapons and increased how much health a player could recover. These armor skills are most likely to return and I hope they add in Earplugs as it would match the Khezu's tendency to scream a lot. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Thunder Attack Increases the damage of a weapon's Thunder element. Recovery Speed Increases the speed of healing temporary damage (the red portion of your Health Bar). Recovery Up Increases the amount of health recovered when using health items or health regeneration augments. Earplugs Negates being stunned by a monster's roar.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Great Baggi armor

This military officer uniform is made from slaying the Great Baggi and regular Baggi. In previous games, this armor set strengthens Ice Elemental weapons and increases the potency of weapons with the Sleep status-effect. It also had an armor skill that powered up your AI companions in battle, to match up with Great Baggi's to summon lesser Baggi to aid it in battle. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Ice Attack Increases the damage of a weapon's Ice element. Sleep Attack Increases the potency of a weapon's sleep status effect when it procs. Palico Rally Increases the attack and defensive capabilities of Palicos.

Monster Hunter Rise armor list: Magnamalo armor

This scary samurai armor set is obtained from the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Rise, Magnamalo. Not much is currently known about Magnamalo, so we don't have much to go on regarding its armor's abilities. I would imagine it has a ton of offensive skills given Magnamalo terrifying demonic aura and strength. Since it's a flagship monster, there's a chance this armor will have a set bonus that will only activate when wearing most or all pieces of the set. Possible Armor Skills

Armor skill Description Attack Boost Increases your weapons raw and grants a small affinity bonus at higher levels. Critical Eye Grants an affinity bonus, which can lead to critical hits to do extra damage. Critical Boost Increases the damage of a critical hit.

Excited for Monster Hunter Rise on Switch? This is what has been confirmed for the armor list so far. We will update this list as we receive more information, leading up Monster Hunter Rise's full release on March 26th, 2021.